Mills Sofa by Bernhardt Design - Color: Grey (6487_861_Walnut3113_211)

Geometric design is the basis of the Mills Sofa. This box-like sofa's rectangular design belies its comfortable seat and cushion. A fresh detail is added to the solid walnut base in the form of a bronze finished metal ring on each foot. Pair with the Mills Lounge Chair or Mills Loveseat for a coordinated living room. Available in multiple upholstery finishes to suit your home's design. Bernhardt Design is a furniture company founded by John M. Bernhardt in 1889. Their eye-catching, modern designs use quality materials and demonstrate expert craftsmanship with strong, clean lines. From the simple, elegant Facet Small Round Occasional Table to the comfortable, fashionable Mitt Lounge Chair, their creations are stylish, versatile and expressive. Color: Grey.