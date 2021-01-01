From everly quinn
Millom End Table
With its gentle curves and contrasting colors, this square end table brings classic style and elegance to your home. Featuring a 13mm smoked tempered glass top for safety and strength, the table is surprisingly spacious, with plenty of room for any items you need. Underneath is the gentle curve of the rose gold colored stainless steel base, creating a complex but beautiful shape that adds real style to your room. The dark glass and beautiful rose gold are a perfect combination, blending with any décor to make your home look wonderful. Requiring some assembly, this end table will give an elegant finishing touch to any home.