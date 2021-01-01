From gracie oaks
Millgrove 1 - Light Single Square / Rectangle Pendant
Clean and simple arrives at your industrial space in the form of this Millgrove 1-Light Foyer Pendant. Combining geometric shapes with a strong industrial vibe, the body of the fixture is made up of a 3-dimensional cube with 2 interlocking circles within. With this strong outline, a single bulb hangs in the very middle of the light; bringing a sense of balance to a fun and busy design. This sleek fixture comes in a black finish, making it perfect to hang for extra lighting or in pairs for overhead task lighting. Having friends over for game night wouldn’t be near as much fun if you’re all sitting in the dark! Imagine having a pair of mini pendants hanging over your slick black table to light up your games as you and your friends battle it out for the winner of UNO! This Millgrove 1-Light Foyer Pendant will bring plenty of light to your nights. Size: 53" H x 9" W x 9" D