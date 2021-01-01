Milla Pendant Light by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Polished Nickel - (H175701L-PN/WH)

Mitzi by Hudson Valleys Milla Pendant Light was designed in 2017. Disc-like white shades offset its minimalist design in brilliantly understated style. Its sure to transform any foyer or hallway with an updated look. Available in Aged Brass or Polished Nickel finish. With less clutter and more creativity, Mitzi is attainable high design. Inspired by the founder of Hudson Valley Lighting's grandmother, a painter and master antique-finder, Mitzi mixes classic with contemporary, sacrificing no quality along the way. Designed with thoughtful simplicity, Mitzi lighting fixtures embody form and function in perfect harmony. Shape: Abstract. Color: White. Finish: Polished Nickel