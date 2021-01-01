From ink + ivy
INK + IVY Gray Mill Valley Reversible Cotton Comforter Set
Ink + Ivy Mill Valley Reversible Cotton Comforter Set. Create a rich farmhouse-inspired look in your bedroom with the INK + IVY Mill Valley Reversible Cotton Comforter Set. The top of the reversible comforter features white cotton clipped jacquard in the center with a printed tribal-inspired border, for a stunning shabby chic look. On the reverse, a gray tribal print coordinates with the one shown on top of the bed, while hidden bar tacking ensures a clean finish with no visible lines on the comforter. 2 matching reversible shams showcase the clipped jacquard pattern on one side and the Aztec print on the other to fully complement the clipped jacquard comforter. Made from 100% cotton, this reversible comforter set offers great value with two distinct looks and is machine washable for easy care. Queen Set includes: 1 comforter: 88 in W x 92 in L 2 standard shams: 20 in W x 26 in L + 1 in D King Set includes: 1 comforter: 104 in W x 92 in L 2 King shams: 20 in W x 36 in L + 1 in D