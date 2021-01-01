Fontana Mill Lane Model MLL52-M19 Navy Blue 51.5 in. Upholstered Fabric 2-Seat Loveseat

Make a sophisticated, Mid-Century Modern, statement with our Mill Lane Sofa, Loveseat and Armchair Collection. Button tufted, contoured back, open-angled arms and tall tapered legs offer a refined tailored stance. A perfect pairing for a casual family room vibe and urban enough for a more industrial loft appeal. Create your own contemporary style my mixing and matching our trending colors in easy care 100% Polyester fabric.Quick and easy delivery, and simple, one-step, screw-on leg assembly offer instant gratification. Color: Navy Blue.