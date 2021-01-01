From dakota fields
Militello 11.16' L x 25.25" W 2 Piece Wallpaper Panel
An extension of original art on canvas, these wallpapers are the natural progression of her art with selected works re-invented to launch her collection of mural and wallpaper panels. Created with the highest quality of craftsmanship, this durable unpasted nonwoven wallpaper is created with a special blend of synthetic fibers, making it both easy to hang and tear resistant. Inspired by tribal motifs, abstraction ‘Beneath Textile No. 1”? creates a new vision when viewed through the artist’s eye; reinterpreted to form a two-panel wallpaper offering of a soft stripe in repetition. Color: Green