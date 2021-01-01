Military Sexual Trauma Awareness Grandpa Support Ribbon Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Grandpa Military Sexual Trauma support, Military Sexual Trauma Grandpa, Military Sexual Trauma Grandfather, Military Sexual Trauma Granddad, Miltary Abuse Granddad, Granddad Miltary Abuse awareness, Military Sex 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.