Huppe Miles Wood Bed - Color: Wood tones - Size: Queen
Taper off into a restful sleep with the stylish, hand-crafted design of the Miles Wood Bed from Huppe. Designer Joel Dupras leverages his minimalist language with Huppe's world-class craftsmanship to create a long-lasting piece radiating in handsome looks. The tapered leg's sleek angles let you know you're looking at a modern bed rife with sophistication. On top, a sturdy base requires only a plump mattress to create pleasing periods of sleep. The headboard frames the piece with a beautiful natural design of solid birch wood grain. Color: Wood tones. Finish: Anthracite Birch