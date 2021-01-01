From huppe
Miles Wood Bed by Huppe - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Wood tones - (9849-W-21)
Complete your dream bedroom with the luxurious Miles Wood Bed. It is made of birch veneer wood with a rich finish and inspired by a contemporary element. Like all Huppe products, the Miles Wood Bed features a sleek birch platform base and headboard with the design intent to coordinate with any modern bedroom setting. The Miles Bed has an angular form combined with a minimalist interpretation of the popular Scandinavian design. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Anthracite Birch