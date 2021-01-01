From hinkley
Miles Outdoor Wall Mount by Hinkley - Color: Silver - Finish: Satin Nickel - (2550SI)
The Miles Outdoor Wall Mount from Hinkley Lighting can suit a wide range of various motifs and decors thanks to its transitional style, which as a faint hint of nautical inspiration. Its made from Coastal Elements, a durable material that ensures this piece will thrive in outdoor settings without rusting or corroding. A tapered, Clear Seedy Glass shade creates a dynamic look to the product while issuing forth dazzling illumination diffused enough to lack glares or dark spots. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Cone. Color: Silver. Finish: Satin Nickel