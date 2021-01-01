From huppe
Miles 5 Drawer Chest by Huppe - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Wood tones - (9825-05-05)
Advertisement
Its time to accessorize your bedroom with the Miles 5 Drawer Chest from Huppe. Designed by Joel Dupras and manufactured in Canada, the Miles 5 Drawer Chest is sturdy but not bulky. Its 5 drawers create ample amount of storage and its shorts angled legs made of birch veneer wood add to its contemporary style. The drawer handles are made of black painted steel. Its boxy style is unique and pairs well with the contemporary rich finishes available. Its clean lines and detailed craftsmanship make the Miles 5 Drawer Chest a staple piece for your bedroom. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Raw Birch/Raw Birch