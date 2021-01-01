From huppe
Huppe Miles 2 Drawer Night Table - Color: Wood tones
Complement the clean, architectural lines of your modern bedroom with the Miles 2 Drawer Night Table from Huppe. The Joel Dupras design tucks along your bed's side in a hand-crafted birch construction. An all-around trim keeps the table surface contained while adding a stylish contrast in line. The natural texture of the wood becomes more pronounced as steel trimming cuts across the top of each drawer. Easy gliding technology moves the drawers in and out quietly with ease. The spacious drawers close on their own in a seemingly magical feat. Color: Wood tones. Finish: Noce Birch/Noce Birch