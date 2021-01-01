Sun Zero Miles 100% Blackout Grommet Single Curtain in Panel in Blue

Add cozy vibes to your space with the unique slub texture detail of Sun Zero Miles Curtain Panel. Sun Zero Generation Blackout technology is lab tested to block out 100% of light, reduce outside noise by up to 55%, and decrease energy lost through your windows by up to 35%. Fleece insulation keeps inside air cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. Built-in grommets allow for easy slide-through installation on curtain rods up to 1.5” in diameter. Sold as individual panels measuring 40" width by 63" length. Measure carefully before selecting your desired size and quantity. Machine wash cold on gentle cycle. Use non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry on low heat.