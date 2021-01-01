From first deal

Mildew-proof Waterproof Bathroom Shower Curtain Set Non-Slip Bathroom Pedestal Rug Toilet Lid Cover Floor Mats Set-C

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Main Features:? Not rust metal hole ring, durable. Polyester material, environmental protection, non-toxic. Simple design, fashionable pattern. Waterproof and mould proof. Machine washable. Velvet fabric floor mat, very soft feeling and comfortable. PVC mesh bottom, non-toxic, odorless, not moldy, non slip. SpecificationMaterial: PolyesterMain Color: WhiteDimensionShower Curtain Size: 180.00 x 180.00 cmPedestal Rug Size: 40.00 x 40.00 cm Lid Toilet Cover Size: 40.00 x 45.00 cmBath Mat Size: 40.00 x 60.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com