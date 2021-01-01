From evideco
Mildew 2 Piece Shower Curtain Set + Hooks
Tired of large size shower curtains which are not fitting with your small shower stall? Enjoy our colored shower curtain liner with a special width of 48 Inches and a height of 72 Inches! Plus, 8 color matched rings included, featuring an open side that can be slid onto the curtain and through the rod with minimal effort, fit with any 3/4" to 1 1/8" diameter rod. Perfect for your stall shower, this bathroom curtain features a reinforced top header with 6 rustproof grommets which prevents from tearing and promotes this narrow shower curtain liner a long-term functionality. Made with non-toxic, chlorine free, this polyester shower curtain doesn't expose your family and the environment to harmful chemical fumes. Easily fits any narrow size stall shower and works with any 3/4" to 1 1/8" diameter straight or curved shower rods. Use it as a stand-alone curtain or as a liner for a fabric shower curtain. Prior to hanging, immerse curtain in a bath of warm water to help remove creases. Machine washable. Width 48-Inch and height 72-Inch (120 x 180 cm). 3 solid colors available : white, tan or gray. Imported from France, made in PRC. This shower curtain with 8 color-matching rings is the perfect blend of simplicity and perfect to add a decorative touch in your bathroom! Color: Gray