Milca Mini Pendant Light by Kuzco Lighting - Color: Gold - Finish: Gold - (494502L-GD)

The Milca Mini Pendant Light from Kuzco Lighting doesnt seek to reinvent, but rather iterate and provide a twist to its overall uncomplicated modern composition. The piece is suspended by a neat contrasting black TEFLON cable. An aluminum shade fashioned into a cylinder, transitions from a uniform surface to a layered ringed surface. Incandescent lamping is funneled through its shade and a frosted tempered glass plate for a gentle downlight. The piece fits nicely arranged in living rooms and over dining room tables. Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold