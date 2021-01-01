Robert Abbey Milano Flushmount Light - Color: Brass - Size: 9 light

Add a touch of glamour to your foyer, entryway, or powder room with the Jonathan Adler Milano Flushmount by Robert Abbey. This lustrous lighting fixture features a series of steel pipes suspended vertically, each one holding a lucite globe bulb that emits a sparkling warm light at its end. The pipes are joined to one another by a thin rod that intricately connects its pieces. Directly below the fixture's round canopy is a larger pipe, serving as the central point for this elegantly designed contemporary piece. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Brass. Finish: Warm Brass