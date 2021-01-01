Gradients sweeping from dark graphite to gentle slate grace each pattern in the Milania Collection. Gold accents splash across the patterns highlighting geometric details abstract features and floral curls. The Milania Collection offers contemporary elegance with modern patterns that bring out luxury in any design scheme. Place one of these power-loomed Turkish rugs beneath your skylights next to your grand piano or centrally in your open floor plan. They also pair perfectly with wood furniture. Room Envy Milania 2 x 4 Slate Geode Mid-Century Modern Area Rug in Gray | 617R3602SLT000A22