From tayse rugs
Tayse Rugs Milan Gray 9 ft. x 13 ft. Area Rug
Advertisement
The Tayse Rugs 9 ft. x 13 ft. Area Rug is a perfect option when looking to upgrade your interior space. This rug features a stain-resistant construction, which keeps it free of blemishes. It has an oriental pattern, upgrading the feel of your home design with a classic sophistication. It comes in a gray shade, bringing a minimalist touch to any decor. This rug has a 98% polypropylene construction, which adds style and comfort. It has a high pile, offering a pleasant surface under your feet.