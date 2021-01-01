From dakota fields
Milaca 11.16' L x 25.25" W 2 Piece Wallpaper Panel
An extension of original art on canvas, these wallpapers are the natural progression of her art with selected works re-invented to launch her collection of mural and wallpaper panels. Created with the highest quality of craftsmanship, this durable unpasted nonwoven wallpaper is created with a special blend of synthetic fibers, making it both easy to hang and tear resistant. This painting, whose name implies sanctuary, brings with it the warmth and respite of a home in a subtle abstract interpretation formatted for this two-panel wallpaper offering. Color: Blue/Green