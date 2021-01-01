From laura ashley
Laura Ashley Mila 3-Piece Blue Geometric Cotton King Duvet Cover Set
Inspired by decorative blue and white tiles, this bold and beautiful ensemble offers a chance to decorate your bedroom with a modern update to traditional style. Printed on a textured slub cotton fabric that highlights the weave, the large-scale watercolor patterned tiles are placed in a diamond layout that is echoed in the smaller diamond block grid print on the comforter reverse. Fringe edging on the comforter and-standard shams adds a unique decorative accent, as does the raw edged applique banding on the European shams. Complete the look with beautifully embroidered and quilted decorative pillows. Twin comforter set includes: 86 in. L x 63 in. W comforter and one 21 in. L x 27 in. W sham. Full/Queen comforter set includes: 92 in. L x 88 in. W comforter and two 21 in. L x 27 in. W shams. King comforter set includes: 92 in. L x 106 in. W comforter and two 21 in. L x 37 in. W shams. Polyester fill Included shams feature an easy overlap closure. Duvet cover features a button closer and four inner corner ties.