Leyendas De Lucha Libre Mexicana Mexican Wrestling Mil Mascaras Lucha Libre Mexicana Mexican Wrestler Legend Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Do You Like Mexican Wrestling? Are You A Fan Of Mil Mascaras Masked Legend Of The Mexican Classic Wrestling Movies? Mr Personality, Vintage, Retro, If You Are A Fanatic Of Old School Wrestling In Feel-Ink We Have This Perfect Souvenir Giveaway For you Te Gusta La Lucha Libre Mexicana? Eres Fanatico De La Leyenda Enmascarada Del Cine Clasico Mexicano Mil Mascaras? Mr Personalidad, Retro, Vintage, Si Eres Un Fan De La Lucha Libre Clasica En Feel-Ink Tenemos El Regalo Perfecto Recuerdo Playera Para Ti 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only