Mikkelson Abstract Gray Area Rug

This contemporary rug is a fun blast from the past. Invite the retro charm of the 1960s with its abstract, linear style. Featuring the best of mid-century modern style, this lined splattered area rug is an artful display of strong and light grays and yellows, interwoven and interlocked together with light distressing like threads woven with a needle. This style is abstract enough to complement any clean-lined furniture or modern interior decor. By mixing muted colors of our current design era with gorgeous styles of the past, this will quickly become the centerpiece in any room of your home. Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'