Velaze Miki 9 Piece Non Stick Cookware Set
Velaze classic cookware set is constructed to last. Made of robust 18/10 stainless steel, the pans & pots set are rustproof, highly-polished and dishwasher safe, suitable for all heat resources such as oven, induction.The mirror polished cooking surface is perfect for the kitchen worktop, which does not discolor, reacts with food or alters the flavors. The aluminum encapsulated in the base guarantees a rapid and uniform heating, zero hot spots. The handles with solid rivets offer maximum durability even with full and heavy pans.Adherent tempered glass lids with stainless steel edges seal the food's natural juices and nutrients for healthier and tastier results. Practical engraving marks for easy measurement. Glass lids allow clear monitoring of the cooking process. The pot is suitable as a soup pot, vegetable pot, pasta pot; casserole stew for the preparation of milk or sauces; pan and plate for frying and braising.