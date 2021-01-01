MEDIALIGHT Mikado LA12 LED Chandelier - Color: Black - Size: 12 light

The Mikado LA12 LED Chandelier by MEDIALIGHT is an abstract interpretation of a classic pendant chandelier. Created by modernly inspired designer Filippo Mambretti, this piece has a deconstructed feel within a geometrical and spacious arrangement. An array of conical-shaped Metallic elements house energy-efficient light sources and are set at varying heights. Creating a sense of movement, the simple suspension cords of this chandelier are connected with smooth metallic rods for a dynamic mobile-like piece. Shape: Decorative. Color: Black.