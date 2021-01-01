Loloi Mika Collection Indoor or Outdoor Area Rug, 1'-6" x 1'-6", Grey/Ivory

Advertisement
Power-loomed of polyester and polypropylene in Egypt, the Mika Collection is a truly spectacular display of abstract and tribal-inspired designs The textured yarn accented with a blanket-stitch finish adds beautiful dimension and creates a truly unique look that is long-lasting and durable for outdoor and indoor spaces The availability in a variety of sizes offers a great choice for living rooms, dining rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, entries, bathroom and outdoor spaces The Power Loomed construction of 50% Polypropylene 50% Polyester offers a durable low pile, affordability and a great choice for indoors and outdoors Clean spills immediately by blotting with a clean, white dry sponge or cloth. Avoid exposure to all liquids. Appropriate rug pad is highly recommended on all surfaces to prevent slipping, add cushion, and improve durability. For vacuuming, use a vacuum cleaner without a beater bar or one where you can set the bar to the highest pile setting. If your vacuum has variable power settings, set on low. Vacuum full length of the rug, turn and repeat to the next area, rather than back and forth motion.