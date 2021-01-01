Miira Mini Pendant Light by Nuura - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (3033006)

Advertisement
The Miira Mini Pendant Light from Nuura is a source of pure delight, underlined by soft light and clean shapes. Designer Sofie Refers pieces strike a balance between simplicity and grandeur. Her pieces create a distinct silhouette that comforts in its simplicity. A fitting piece on its own or in series, Miira mounts to the ceiling with a compact metal canopy. Slender cord dashes out the canopy in a brief line that guides ones eye to the light source. The piece offers a touch of low-key flair through a tubular metal accent. The accent enhances the visual of the glass as a sleek, contrasting element. Made in a charming globe, the glass forms are each blown by hand for an artisanal richness. When turned on, the globe radiates evenly with a clean ambient glow. Established in 2017, Nuura is a Danish lighting brand inspired by Nordic night lights. Founded by head designer Sofie Refer, Nuura combines soft organic shapes, sleek Scandinavian design and quality materials to create a sense of beauty and well-being in homes and businesses. Shape: Globe. Color: White. Finish: Rock Grey