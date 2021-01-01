From rory dobner
Rory Dobner - Mighty Mugs - Z - Zebra
Give a personalised gift with a difference with this Mighty Mug from Rory Dobner. Emblazoned with a signature Rory Dobner ink illustration wrapped around a letter, these charming mugs make for fabulous birthday gifts. Crafted from fine bone china, they have been made in England and are full of the artist's trademark gothic glamour style. Key features: * Mug * Material: Fine Bone China * Dimensions: H9xØ10.7cm * Illustrated with a signature Rory Dobner ink design * With a zebra peering through the letter 'Z' * In black and white * Made in England * Dishwasher and microwave safe