Burton Midweight Base Layer Pants
Burton is a proud Certified B Corporation brand dedicated to meeting high standards for sustainability and social responsibility. A next-to-skin fit hugs the body, with minimal extra fabric, in the Burton Midweight X Base Layer Pants. DRYRIDE 2-layer shell â¢ FABRIC . â¢ DRYRIDE 2-layer fabric features a versatile and rugged storm-proof performance. â¢ 10,000mm waterproofing. â¢ 5,000g breathability. bluesign approved four-way stretch fabric. Chafe-free softlock seams. Exposed elastic waistband. Functional fly. Branding below the left waistband. 92% polyester, 8% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 29 in Outseam: 34 in Inseam: 26 in Front Rise: 8 1 2 in Back Rise: 13 in Leg Opening: 9 in Product measurements were taken using size SM, inseam 33.5. Please note that measurements may vary by size.