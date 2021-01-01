From h:ours
h:ours Midtown Shorts in Army. - size S (also in M, XL)
Self: 97% cotton 3% spandexLining: 97% poly 3% spandex. Made in China. Dry clean only. Zip fly with button closure. 6-pocket styling. Twill fabric. Item not sold as a set. Shorts measure approx 11.5 in length. HURR-WF19. HOF15 S20. h:ours is for sipping cocktails and dancing under the stars, when the hours until sunrise stretch forever and the night belongs to the girls. A purveyor of slinky jersey and body-hugging silhouettes, each piece is made to empower its wearer. After all, isn't confidence the sexiest accessory? From eye-catching cut-outs to strappy asymmetric styling, h:ours pairs sleek looks with the moments you won't want to forget.