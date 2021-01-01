A must-have for living areas and entertainment spaces, a TV stand sets the stage for the big game, a movie marathon, or that season finale everyone’s been talking about. And since everyone's going to be looking at the TV (and by association, the stand), make sure it's standing in style. With its clean lines and angled tapered legs, this piece showcases a mid-century-inspired silhouette sure to catch the eye – when the TV's not on, that is. Plus, with two cabinets and a shelf, there's plenty of room for stashing your media needs International Home Midtown Concept Distressed Brown TV Stand (Accommodates TVs up to 60-in) | ININ1602ROCF