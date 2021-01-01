From williston forge
'Midtown Bridge I' Acrylic Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas
Add a bit of abstract impressionism style artwork to your walls with this distinct canvas painting print 'Midtown Bridge I' Acrylic Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas. This unique depiction is rooted in neutral brown, beige and white along with vague silhouettes of the cityscape created in darker hues. The piece has an uninhibited and slightly chaotic feel to it yet there is still a strong form, composition, character, and detail. A bold and impactful piece of wall art for your home or office décor, this unique print will certainly captivate attention. Whether you choose to showcase this dramatic print in your living room, bedroom, bathroom, or as a focal point at the end of a long hallway, it’s guaranteed to pull focus. Made with superior printing technology, you get a high quality wrapped canvas print with exceptional detail at an affordable price. Plus with full bleed printing, there’s no need to worry about framing as your new artwork comes ready to hang. Size: 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D