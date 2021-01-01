From kirkland's
Midnight Blue Frieda Medallion Area Rug, 8x10
Create an elegant atmosphere with our Midnight Blue Frieda Medallion Area Rug! You’ll love the charming effect of the traditional design and rich blue hues. Rug measures 8 ft. in length x 10 ft. in height Crafted of polypropylene Machine loomed construction Features a medallion design Hues of blue, gray, and white Rug pad not included Care: Vacuum regularly. Blot spills with a mild detergent and clean cloth. Not safe for outdoor use. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.