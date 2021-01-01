Betty Bossi Midi Spiralizer from a spiralizer which Allows You to conveniently chop All Kinds of Vegetables and is Even Suitable for use as a Potato spiralizer

You can use this spiralizer to prepare vegetables such as potatoes, carrots, beets, apples, pears and much more in a decorative and creative way in no time at all The ergonomic potato spiralizer is perfect for everyday kitchen use and comes with a recipe booklet Chopping vegetables has never been so easy, as little effort is required thanks to the innovative screw system and it is quick to use This green and white spiralizer is made of plastic and stainless steel and all parts (excluding the blade attachments) are dishwasher-safe Spiralizer dimensions: L 11.5 x W 9 x H 18.7 cm, Manufacturer: Betty Bossi