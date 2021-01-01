Midi Skirt In Plus Size - Distructed Radiance Base - 18W - Also in: 22W, 16W, 24W, 14W, 20W

Add some laid-back style to your look with NYDJ\'s Midi Skirt in Plus Size with Patch Detail and Frayed Hem. From doubled belt loops to a front reverse self patch to a destructed hem, this denim skirt has so many unique, trendsetting details. It\'s designed in a longer midi length that looks fabulous with platform sandals and wedges, and our Lift Tuck® Technology uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design to shape and support your curves for a sleeker silhouette. Finished with a zip fly, button closure, five-pocket styling and a front slit for ease of movement.