Teva Midform Universal Geometric
The Teva Midform Universal Geometric sandal is the perfect style to suit your summer look! Leather upper with eye-catching metallic geometric-shaped accents. Open toe construction prevents water from pooling. Universal strapping system offers an excellent secure fit and multiple points of adjustment for easy adjustability. Premium leather footbed for a soft and luxurious feel against the skin. Cushioned EVA midsole offers excellent underfoot support. Durabrasion rubber outsole provides durable traction. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 4 in Weight: 9 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 8, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.