Middlewich Throw Pillow Cover

Calling all cacti lovers. Bring home an accessory that will showcase your love for these prickly companions. From highlighting your sofa to adding a splash color to your duvet cover, the pillow will fill the empty space with something that offers both style and comfort. Featuring a diamond striped pattern with tassels, this pillow gives an artsy and edgy accent to your interior decor. With endless possibilities and applications for this accessory, this pillow is perfect for a benched window or sofa in need of a bit of modern grace.