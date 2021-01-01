From currey & company
Middleton Chandelier by Currey & Company - Color: Bronze - Finish: Antique - (9927)
The Middleton Chandelier by Currey & Company adds an abstract edge to its environs with an abstract extravaganza of fabulous frames. A smooth canopy secures the fixture, dropping a medium strand of chain to a short stem below the fixture. This stem suspends a series of sleek, interlocking squares below to suggest the shape of a mobile, each one sending up two candelabra-style sockets from its lower edge, complete with disc bobeches to cut some brightness from directly above. Bringing original designs inspired by a talented design team, Currey & Company specializes in home furnishings and lighting. Featuring natural materials like wrought iron and genuine crystal and large scale furniture that is perfectly suited to expansive residential or commercial spaces, Currey & Company collections are a favorite among designers and consumers. From its functional yet stylish storage furniture to its eclectic light fixtures and lighting accessories, Currey & Company continues its commitment to creating high quality home dÃ©cor. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze Gold