Savoy House Middleton 8-Light Chandelier in Polished Nickel - 1-308-8-109

Clean, crisp design shines in the Savoy House Middleton, a simple chandelier that lends modern farmhouse flair. Its stylish open hoop design is finished in sleek classic bronze and dotted with candelabra-style bulbs to create a ring of illumination. Hang it anywhere to bring a touch of effervescent style. Because this sloped-ceiling compliant chandelier is chain-hung, you can use as much or as little chain as you need to meet your height needs. Try using stylized bulbs like Edison or tubular-shaped ones for a unique look.