From savoy house

Savoy House Middleton 25 Inch 6 Light Chandelier Middleton - 1-307-6-44 - Traditional

$606.00
In stock
Buy at 1800lighting

Description

Middleton 25 Inch 6 Light Chandelier by Savoy House Middleton Chandelier by Savoy House - 1-307-6-44

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com