Middlesbrough Handmade Flatweave Jute Area Rug

This stylish area rug is perfect for tying a room together and helping to protect your floors. It's handwoven in India from jute fabric, and features a Persian-inspired pattern in blue, pink, and khaki tones with faded distressing for a vintage feel. A low 0.16" pile height is equipped to sit in high-traffic rooms inside your home like the bathroom or kitchen, while also being easy to clean. Wherever you decide to roll out this rug, we recommend you pair it with a rug pad to help it stay put. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'