Middlebury Round Pendant Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Oil Rubbed - Finish: Oil Rubbed - (903-PN)

Middlebury Round Pendant Light makes a bold statement. Gleaming fluted details enhance the beauty of the collection's shining metal surfaces. The chain-hung design bathes ceiling space in a warm wash of ambient light, while glossy opal glass softly diffuses into the space beneath. The Middlebury 5 Light Ceiling Light is available in polished nickel, aged brass or historic nickel finishes in a round or square shape. UL Listed. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Round. Color: Oil Rubbed. Finish: Historic Nickel