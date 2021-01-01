Gloria Vanderbilt Mid Rise Jegging

56% Cotton, 25% Polyester, 17% Viscose, 2% Elastane Jordan Machine Wash Color black Rinse is a solid true black, made in a nice super stretch sateen fabric Legging with faux front pockets, functional back pockets, mock zip fly and belt loops. Contoured from hip to hemline, sits just below natural waist for that comfort fit you've come to love so you can look your best from every angel. This jegging has a 30 inch inseam with a 10 inch leg opening Effortlessly fun and stylish Gloria Vanderbilt is a versatile yet classic look that attracts and connects with the modern sensibility of consumers of all ages. Special Size Type: standard and Leg Style: Skinny and Weave Type: Woven leg style: Skinny weave type: Woven