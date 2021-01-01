From wrought studio
Mid-Century Rectangular Coffee Table
Advertisement
Feature:Quantity: 1 pcMaterial: 1.5CM E1 particleboard, steel pipe 20x40mm 0.8mm thicknessProduct Dimensions:120x60x35CM / 47.2x23.6x13.78 inchesShipping Weight:15kg / 33lbsPackage dimensions:116x66x7.5CMColor : BrownDescription:Carefully designed: the medieval style coffee table, simple and stylish, can be used not only for furniture, but also for home decoration, to bring comfort to your bedroom. With storage: The side groove storage can be used to store magazines, books, remote controls or other daily necessities to keep your room tidy and orderly.Selected materials: Our coffee table is made of high quality particleboard material and has a long service life. The overall surface of the table is very delicate, with almost no odor, harmless and easy to clean.Versatile style: You can always find the right place to place your coffee table in the living room, bedroom, office or study. Suitable for all kinds of family spaces.Easy to assemble: All components are intelligently organized with clear labels. Easy to install with instructions. Just as simple and satisfying as a puzzle.Package include:1x coffee table,1x installation manual Color: White