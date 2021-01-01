Mid Century Pendant Light by Troy RLM Lighting - Color: Blue - Finish: Blue - (5DMC12MBLUWT-BC)

The Mid Century Pendant Light by Troy RLM has modern appeal and excellent versatility, bringing minimalist style and innovative design to an open ceiling. The aluminum shade is divided into symmetrical segments, creating a frame with an elegant balance. A simple black cord suspends the fixture, maintaining the understated appearance without sacrificing the functionality of this overhead light. This lovely design comes directly from an American manufacturer. For over 20 years, Troy RLM Lighting has been a leading, USA based, lighting manufacturer. Standing for Reflective Luminaire Manufacturer, a common theme through out all of Troy RLM Lighting's fixtures is the light is reflected downward. By drawing inspiration for a variety of places such as historical lamp designs to 21st century, unique styles, Troy RLM features a range of industrial modern lights perfect for commercial or residential settings. Shape: Cone. Color: Blue. Finish: Blue and Gloss White