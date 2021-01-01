From desert fields
Desert Fields Mid Century Modern TV Stand for TVs up to 65", Caramel
Advertisement
Create the perfect entertainment spot in the comfort of your home with this Desert Fields Mid Century Modern Caramel TV Stand for TVs up to 65". Three lower drawers with cutout handles provide a spot for movies, blankets, and other watch party essentials. The retro, angled legs and boxy silhouette complement any home decor with its mid-century character. Two open storage cubbies with cord management options allow for gaming systems and other electronic accessories. Place in your bedroom for an intimate entertainment center experience with clothing and towel storage. Put in the living room to become the perfect host and build a homey ambiance. Made from solid pine wood, this TV console will become a staple in your house for years to come.