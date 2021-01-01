Mid-Century Modern Tufted Loveseat Sofa (74") - Black Leather

Features:This sleek, mid-Century inspired loveseat is designed to impress. A tufted bench seat cushion, plush back cushions, tapered wood legs, and tidy bolster pillows provide just the right mix of comfort and contemporary edge.Dimensions: 74'' W x 36.2" D x 30.3" H | Seat Height 17.7" | Seat Depth: 23.2"Solid hardwood frame, tapered wood legs and foam padding with soft polyester velvet upholstery.Back cushion is removable and reversible; seat cushion is fixed to the base for secure positioning.Mid-century style and top grain leather combine to make this a welcome addition to any room.Assemble in 15 minutes or less.Avoid moisture. Wipe with a soft, dry cloth.Spefications:Dimensions:Assembly:Warranty: