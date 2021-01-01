From manhattan comfort
Mid-Century - Modern Herald Nightstand With 1 Shelf In White
Mid-Century - Modern End Table and Nightstand for Bedroom and Living Room Use. Upon Assembly Measures: 14.96 in. Length, 22.24 in. Height, 14.17 in. Depth. Features Long Solid Wood Drawer Handle Matching to Solid Wood Feet. Includes 1 Open Cubby Space, and 1 Drawer. Interior Shelf Size: 8.46" Height, 13.74" Length. .75 Drawer Glide Features Solid Wood Legs for Fashion and Durability.Home Assembly Required. All Hardware Included. . The bedside piece you can't do without, the Herald nightstand is the perfect accompaniment for your bedroom, with its easy open shelf allowing for keeping items accessible, and a concealed drawer to tuck away all your books, tablets, and beyond. Keep the remote handy, your eyeglasses nearby, and add a decorative lamp to keep things interesting. With its clean lines and versatile design, the piece will blend well in any space it's in.