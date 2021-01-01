From manor park
Manor Park Mid Century Modern 2 Drawer Side Table, Set of 2, Slate Grey
Attractive, tall, tapered legs and two easy-open drawers make these mid-century side tables by Manor Park a great addition to every living room or bedroom. Sleek metal handles give quick accessibility to all your important items stored away in two drawers, from remotes to midnight snacks. Made from warp-resistant MDF, durable laminate, and painted metal, this versatile end table guarantees long-lasting use for years to come. Place one on each side of your bed for a mature, retro ambiance that helps you sleep soundly. Move one next to your couch to hold your lamp for late-night reading or small, cozy gatherings.